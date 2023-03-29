stone mtn hiker
Man hikes mountain almost daily for 3 years, undergoes dramatic transformation
Zach Cross hiked Georgia's Stone Mountain nearly every day for three years and lost 200 pounds in the process. CNN affiliate WXIA reports on what he plans to do next.
02:37 - Source: WXIA
