2-year-old dies in tornado while mother gives birth to second child in the hospital
Dominque Green was heading to the hospital to give birth to a baby boy and left her 2-year-old in the safekeeping of the little girl's grandparents. What Green did not know was a powerful tornado would soon hit her neighborhood. CNN's Isabel Rosales has more.
02:26 - Source: CNN
