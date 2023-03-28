Accuser says Paltrow gave out 'blood-curdling scream' before impact in ski collision
Gwyneth Paltrow's accuser, Terry Sanderson, takes the stand in the civil trial stemming from a 2016 skiing accident in Park City, Utah. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
02:05 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Accuser says Paltrow gave out 'blood-curdling scream' before impact in ski collision
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Dana Carvey impersonate President Biden talking about Adam Sandler
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Frozen' star cracks up Adam Sandler recreating famous 'SNL' role
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Full on imposter syndrome': Sudeikis on his early years at "Saturday Night Live"
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawyer asks Gwyneth Paltrow about Taylor Swift friendship
02:38
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
See tourist freefall after bungee jump cord snaps in Thailand
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Katy Perry accused of 'mom shaming' by 'American Idol' contestant
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I want all you guys to scream': 911 dispatcher helps 5 kids stuck in storm drain
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cow tries to fake its way out of early wake-up call. See the moment
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
A massive whale was spotted off the coast of Spain. Why it's incredibly rare
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We all gasped:' Officer survives after being flipped into air by vehicle during chase
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
SCOTUS justice draws laughs during hearing on Jack Daniel's trademark infringement
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See pair of boxer dogs go crazy over inflatable T. rex in their backyard
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Mr. Pickles,' zoo's 90-year-old tortoise, stuns handlers with an adorable surprise
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Taylor Swift surprised one super fan
01:42
Now playing- Source: KNXV