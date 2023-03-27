AZ: Coyote child attack KPNX
Terrifying video captures moment a coyote charges after toddler
A home security camera catches a coyote attack involving a child in Scottsdale, Arizona. CNN affiliate KPNX reports.
01:43 - Source: KPNX
Latest Videos 17 videos
AZ: Coyote child attack KPNX
Terrifying video captures moment a coyote charges after toddler
01:43
Now playing
- Source: KPNX
covenant school shooting buses police
Police describe how shooter entered school
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hadas gold jerusalem protests 3 27 23
'I have never seen anything like this': CNN correspondent on Israel protests
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi destruction
Hear how tornado lifted couple up in the air while sitting in their bathtub
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Daniel Dale Split
Fact checker listened to Trump's rally. Hear what Trump got wrong
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jon stewart gps iso 3 26 23
Jon Stewart: This is why Trump became popular in the first place
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel Byrkin / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BYRKIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Zakaria identifies key part of Xi-Putin meeting that could change the world
05:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi chuck's dairy barn owner
Woman says husband's quick-thinking saved them from tornado
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
James Comer tapper split
Tapper presses GOP lawmaker on letter he sent about possible Trump indictment
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sen mark warner SOTU ISO 032623
What FBI told Sen. Warner about threats related to possible Trump indictment
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zipline
Zipline's new delivery drone comes with cute 'droid' for precise delivery
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ro Khanna 03 26 2023
Khanna explains why he won't run for Senate
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi storm damage drone
Drone footage shows 'pure destruction' in Mississippi
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Dougherty Vladifmir Putin Split
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moment of explosion PA candy factory
See moment Pennsylvania candy factory explodes
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
syria drone
In a second attack, 10 rockets targeted US base in Syria
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN