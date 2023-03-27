Police describe how shooter entered school
Three students and three adults inside the Covenant School in Nashville were "fatally wounded," Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said, following a shooting at the school. An unidentified female shooter was also killed by police during the incident.
