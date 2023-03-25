See moment Pennsylvania candy factory explodes
At least two people are dead following an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company facility in West Reading, Pennsylvania. The cause for the explosion is unknown and remains under investigation. CNN's Polo Sandoval has the latest.
