Court rules landlords can ask tenants about any criminal past
A Seattle court ruled landlords can ask tenants if they have any criminal past - but not discriminate against it. "Housing reduces recidivism," says Seatle Councilmember Lisa Herbold, and "half of our nation's children have at least one parent with criminal system involvement....When you served your time, or if you haven't been found guilty at all, you should not be punished again."
