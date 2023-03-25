Wicked weather 16 videos
Woman says husband's quick-thinking saved them from tornado
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man builds 12-foot-tall snow tunnel to get out of home
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone video captures the aftermath of deadly California atmospheric river
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch dangerous moment FedEx driver encounters on route
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Early wake-up call': Storm chaser describes severe storms in central US
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA studies earth dust from space
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Mt. Washington endure historic wind chill of -108°F
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: California woman rescued from rushing waters by helicopter
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fast-moving, powerful storms moving through the Southeast
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tourists flee amid flash floods at this World Heritage Site
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anchor says she didn't know reporter was on camera due to whiteout conditions
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN