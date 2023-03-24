See texts dentist accused of poisoning his wife sent days before her death
The Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife appeared in court and was formally charged with first-degree murder. According to an arrest warrant affidavit James Toliver Craig allegedly put arsenic in his wife Angie's protein shakes, but the dentist denies it. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
02:14 - Source: CNN
