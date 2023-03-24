US border child abandoned vpx
'Incredible video': Anchor reacts to footage showing 1-year-old abandoned at US-Mexico border
Video footage shows the moment a 1-year-old child was abandoned at the US-Mexico border by a suspected smuggler.
01:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
US border child abandoned vpx
'Incredible video': Anchor reacts to footage showing 1-year-old abandoned at US-Mexico border
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
parkland father
See the moment the father of a Parkland shooting victim was arrested at Capitol
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Douyin TikTok comparison Wang pkg vpx
See how TikTok compares to China's heavily censored version, Douyin
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abdullah el-Faisal is seen after his arrest in Jamaica in 2020.
Hear from undercover cop who helped convict radical cleric who supported ISIS
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colorado dentist court vpx 032323
See texts dentist sent to wife after she said she felt drugged from protein shake
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine orphans mckenzie 2
A hospital used deception to save orphaned Ukrainians from being taken by Russia
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Costello March 20 2023 SCREENGRAB
Trump case witness speaks out about his grand jury testimony
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gen. Wesley Clark vpx
Retired general: This is the decisive terrain to bring Putin to negotiating table
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau on what the world needs to do to handle China's threats
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TikTok ceo
Watch lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over data concerns
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Samantha Power, nominee to be Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on March 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Power previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)
Reporters repeatedly ask Rand Paul about his Trump investigation tweet. See his response
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Montebello storm damage 0322
Watch: Rare tornado tosses debris near Los Angeles
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Powell Elizabeth Warren vpx
Warren: Powell is a 'dangerous man to have in this job'
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe tacopina 2018 2023 SPLIT
'An illegal agreement': Video shows Trump's lawyer questioned hush money payment back in 2018
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian strike survivor vpx
Survivor reacts to Russian missile strike: We are not afraid, we are angry
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
destantis trump split
DeSantis was asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
xi putin day2
See how Russian and Chinese residents are reacting differently to a Putin and Xi alliance
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN