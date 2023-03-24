Hear from undercover cop who helped convict radical cleric who supported ISIS
A Manhattan court sentenced Abdullah el-Faisal to 18 years in prison after a nearly three-month trial in which he was found guilty of five terrorism-related charges. He is the first person to be tried under New York state terror laws passed after the September 11, 2001, attacks, the New York's district attorney's office said. Brynn Gingras reports.
03:49 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hear from undercover cop who helped convict radical cleric who supported ISIS
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justin Trudeau on what the world needs to do to handle China's threats
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over data concerns
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporters repeatedly ask Rand Paul about his Trump investigation tweet. See his response
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Rare tornado tosses debris near Los Angeles
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Warren: Powell is a 'dangerous man to have in this job'
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
'An illegal agreement': Video shows Trump's lawyer questioned hush money payment back in 2018
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survivor reacts to Russian missile strike: We are not afraid, we are angry
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis was asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Russian and Chinese residents are reacting differently to a Putin and Xi alliance
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman on what could happen if Trump is arrested
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
Prosecutors say these search terms led to dentist's arrest in wife's death
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Conway highlights key point in one of Trump's legal cases
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I f***ing killed a man today': Hear phone call between Russian soldier and wife
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hospital video shows deputies kneeling on Irvo Otieno moments before his death
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet Manhattan's DA who may become first prosecutor to indict a former US president
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN