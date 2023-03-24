Abdullah el-Faisal is seen after his arrest in Jamaica in 2020.
Hear from undercover cop who helped convict radical cleric who supported ISIS
Anderson Cooper 360
A Manhattan court sentenced Abdullah el-Faisal to 18 years in prison after a nearly three-month trial in which he was found guilty of five terrorism-related charges. He is the first person to be tried under New York state terror laws passed after the September 11, 2001, attacks, the New York's district attorney's office said. Brynn Gingras reports.
