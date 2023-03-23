Hear Stephen Smith's mother describe her late son
The death of Stephen Smith, whose body was found in the middle of a road in 2015, is being investigated as a homicide, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told CNN. Stephen's mother, Sandy Smith, joins CNN's Anderson Cooper along with the family's attorney, Eric Bland.
05:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hear Stephen Smith's mother describe her late son
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Warren: Powell is a 'dangerous man to have in this job'
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
'An illegal agreement': Video shows Trump's lawyer questioned hush money payment back in 2018
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survivor reacts to Russian missile strike: We are not afraid, we are angry
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
DeSantis was asked about Trump's nicknames for him. Hear his response
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Russian and Chinese residents are reacting differently to a Putin and Xi alliance
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman on what could happen if Trump is arrested
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to attorneys' differing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident
03:12
Now playing- Source: CourtTV
Prosecutors say these search terms led to dentist's arrest in wife's death
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Conway highlights key point in one of Trump's legal cases
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I f***ing killed a man today': Hear phone call between Russian soldier and wife
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hospital video shows deputies kneeling on Irvo Otieno moments before his death
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet Manhattan's DA who may become first prosecutor to indict a former US president
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
What role would Secret Service play in possible Trump arrest? Ex-agent explains
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN