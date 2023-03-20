Isabelle Taylor Split
See how Taylor Swift surprised one super fan
After a bad accident caused Isabella McCune to miss Taylor Swift's 2018 "Reputation" tour, the singer personally promised McCune she would be invited to her next tour. Five years later, Swift is delivering on that promise with tickets to her highly-anticipated "Eras Tour." CNN affiliate KNXV has the story.
01:42 - Source: KNXV
