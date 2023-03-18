Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
Sidney Holmes, who served more than 34 years of a 400-year sentence for an armed robbery, tells CNN's Laura Coates how it feels to be free after prosecutors dismissed charges against the wrongly convicted man.
02:06 - Source: CNN
