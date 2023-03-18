sidney holmes
Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
Sidney Holmes, who served more than 34 years of a 400-year sentence for an armed robbery, tells CNN's Laura Coates how it feels to be free after prosecutors dismissed charges against the wrongly convicted man.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
sidney holmes
Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ben Crump and Family of Irvo Otieno to View Video From Police-Involved Death
Virginia prosecutor reveals disturbing details about death of man in custody
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jeep hits school bus vpx
Watch moment stolen car crashes into school bus filled with kids
01:36
Now playing
- Source: WHAM
Karim Khan ICC vpx
ICC chief prosecutor reacts to Putin arrest warrant
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: The legal team of former US President Donald Trump, led by M. Evan Corcoran, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse. on September 20, 2022 in New York City. Trump's legal team is appearing before Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master assigned last week, in federal court to discuss the records that the FBI obtained on August 8, 2022, in a hearing that is open to the public. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
Honig: Prosecutors in Trump case make 'very rare' request
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok eu ban STOCK
CNN reporter on why TikTok is in a 'precarious position'
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin took part in a video conference on the opening of new healthcare centres in some regions of the Russian Federation. Trip to St Petersburg. St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022 June 16 − 18, 2022 St Petersburg
CNN reporter explains how arrest warrant will affect Putin
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Haberman on how Trump team is preparing for potential indictment
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Hear voters speak about George Santos: 'I hope he just goes away'
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Attorney Ben Crump, left, attends a press conference alongside members of Irvo Otieno's family in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on March 16, 2023.
Irvo Otieno's family reacts to seeing tape of fatal incident: He was treated worse than a dog
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
muntean flying
See pilot's runway view and how he navigates close calls
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
False J6 Tweet Thumbnail
Elon Musk tweeted about a Jan. 6 video. Here's the truth
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Buttigieg Pence homophobic comments on the view orig_00000000.png
Buttigieg mocked by Pence for 'maternity leave'. This was his husband's response
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) speaks at a rally demanding that 4 new justices be added to the Supreme Court to more accurately reflect the will of voters who elected a Democratic House of Representatives, Senate, and President. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE
Senator opens up about her battle with depression
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pregnant belly
Doctor explains 'alarming' new CDC report
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alibaba drones
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Photo of Sandie Gilson, Greater Idaho Movement Board Member, CNN, Kyung Lah, shot in Mt. Vernon, Oregon
Hear from Oregon citizens working for their counties to be absorbed into Idaho
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN