seaweed vpx
Expert says seaweed bloom will continue to grow
Newsroom
CNN's Leyla Santiago reports on the giant seaweed blob heading towards the East Coast and speaks with tourists and Florida residents as it's expected to impact beaches.
02:51 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
seaweed vpx
Expert says seaweed bloom will continue to grow
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump took questions from reporters over a range of topics including on the progress of his campaign and his opinions on the war in Ukraine. Conservatives gathered at the four-day annual conference to discuss the agenda of the Republican Party.
Trump says he expects to be arrested
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pence trump SPLIT
Former VP Pence reacts to Trump's post that he expects to be arrested
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Daytona alligator
Florida man heard a knock at the door. It was an alligator
01:27
Now playing
- Source: WESH
sidney holmes
Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pleitgen NATO energy vpx
US allies on alert for Russian attacks after drone downed
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022.
House GOP probes China-linked payments to Biden family; provides no evidence tying directly to the President
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maria Lvova-Belova
Thousands of children forcibly deported from Ukraine and sent to Russia
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dr sanjay gupta 031723 vpx
New analysis suggests Covid-19 link to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CGT unionists light flares on the ring road as they block the traffic to protest, a day after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution, in Paris on March 17, 2023. - French President faces intensified protests and accusations of anti-democratic behaviour after pushing through a contentious pension reform without a parliamentary vote. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
See footage of France protesters setting fires around Paris
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ben Crump and Family of Irvo Otieno to View Video From Police-Involved Death
Virginia prosecutor reveals disturbing details about death of man in custody
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jeep hits school bus vpx
Watch moment stolen car crashes into school bus filled with kids
01:36
Now playing
- Source: WHAM
Karim Khan ICC vpx
ICC chief prosecutor reacts to Putin arrest warrant
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: The legal team of former US President Donald Trump, led by M. Evan Corcoran, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse. on September 20, 2022 in New York City. Trump's legal team is appearing before Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master assigned last week, in federal court to discuss the records that the FBI obtained on August 8, 2022, in a hearing that is open to the public. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
Honig: Prosecutors in Trump case make 'very rare' request
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok eu ban STOCK
CNN reporter on why TikTok is in a 'precarious position'
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin took part in a video conference on the opening of new healthcare centres in some regions of the Russian Federation. Trip to St Petersburg. St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022 June 16 − 18, 2022 St Petersburg
CNN reporter explains how arrest warrant will affect Putin
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN