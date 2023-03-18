Florida man heard a knock at the door. It was an alligator
Daytona Beach resident Scot Hollingsworth received a bite injury when an alligator attacked him on his front porch. CNN affiliate WESH reports.
01:27 - Source: WESH
Latest Videos 16 videos
Florida man heard a knock at the door. It was an alligator
01:27
Now playing- Source: WESH
Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
US allies on alert for Russian attacks after drone downed
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
House GOP probes China-linked payments to Biden family; provides no evidence tying directly to the President
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Thousands of children forcibly deported from Ukraine and sent to Russia
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
New analysis suggests Covid-19 link to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See footage of France protesters setting fires around Paris
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Virginia prosecutor reveals disturbing details about death of man in custody
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch moment stolen car crashes into school bus filled with kids
01:36
Now playing- Source: WHAM
ICC chief prosecutor reacts to Putin arrest warrant
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig: Prosecutors in Trump case make 'very rare' request
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter on why TikTok is in a 'precarious position'
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter explains how arrest warrant will affect Putin
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
The Trump team is preparing for a potential indictment. Maggie Haberman describes how
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear voters speak about George Santos: 'I hope he just goes away'
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Irvo Otieno's family reacts to seeing tape of fatal incident: He was treated worse than a dog
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN