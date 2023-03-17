Nekia Dodd tyre sampson mother suarez 0317
Mom of teen killed in amusement park fall speaks out as ride is dismantled
The family of a 14-year-old boy has reached a settlement after he fell to his death at a Florida amusement park nearly a year ago. Tyre Sampson was on spring break when he slipped out of his seat on the 400-foot-tall Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park. CNN's Carlos Suarez has more.
02:57 - Source: CNN
