Hope Hicks, a student at the US Merchant Marine Academy, was raped at sea. After two years she discovered that nine other female classmates — representing nearly 10% of the female part of her class — had been raped during their Sea Year as well.
She accused her boss of rape. A year later, no resolution
Hundreds of pages of the Coast Guard's own records show the agency has failed to use its power to prevent and punish sexual assault for decades. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
