roxham road northern border
CNN follows migrants illegally entering Canada from New York road
The Lead
CNN's Polo Sandoval visits Roxham Road, a northern US border entry in New York, where officials see an influx of migrants trying to use the illegal entry point to seek asylum in Canada.
03:36 - Source: CNN
