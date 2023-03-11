See the moment a man walked free after serving 25 years for wrongful conviction
Leon Benson, an Indianapolis man who waswrongly convicted of a first-degree murder that happened in 1998, has become the first person to be exonerated by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office Conviction Integrity Unit. CNN affiliate WRTV spoke with Benson and his daughter following his release.
02:42 - Source: WRTV
