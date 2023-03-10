Bodycam footage shows moments before Utah traffic stop turns fatal
Farmington City Police in Utah released bodycam footage from a traffic stop that led to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Chase Allan. The officers, who have not been named, are currently on leave pending further investigation.
01:05 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Bodycam footage shows moments before Utah traffic stop turns fatal
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why tension is growing between Trump and Fox boss Rupert Murdoch
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows police entering building where shooting is taking place
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Friend of Americans kidnapped in Mexico recounts the moments before they went missing
06:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: More than 100 young migrants found in abandoned trailer in Mexico
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the destruction left after Russia launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN breaks down Biden's new budget proposals
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
What we know about McConnell's condition after fall
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows protesters clashing with police over Russian-style law
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Zelensky's definition of victory for Ukraine
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Unacceptable ... heartbreaking': AG Garland calls out Louisville Metro Police Department
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
New docs show Tucker Carlson texted colleague he hates Trump 'passionately'
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She watched them die': Mother of Mexico kidnap survivor speaks out
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
McCarthy said he won't support 'blank check' for Ukraine. Hear Zelensky's response
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Russian soldiers refusing to obey their superiors' orders
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN