Grandson reveals 81-year-old's reaction after surviving in snowbank for a week
An elderly man miraculously survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway. His grandson joins CNN's Rosemary Church to share the story.
02:44 - Source: CNN
