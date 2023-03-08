CNN reporter breaks down what to expect from new video in Tyre Nichols case
More than 20 hours of new video is set to be released relating to the brutal police beating death of Tyre Nichols in January. It comes as officials reveal that a seventh Memphis police officer has now been fired, while five have been criminally charged. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.
01:53 - Source: CNN
