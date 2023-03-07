HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Fox News airs first clips of exclusive Jan. 6th footage
Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired newly released footage from the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, that included images of the rioter known as the "QAnon Shaman," as well as of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the attack.
05:54
trump vpx 030623
Hear January 6 prisoner choir song that features Trump
02:26
Now playing

Zelensky vpx
Zelensky responds to video showing apparent execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldier
03:44
Now playing

matamoros mexico map
Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico. Here's what we know
03:23
Now playing

bakhmut map lyon vpx
What it would mean for Ukraine to lose this city to Russia
02:56
Now playing

fireworks atlanta police facility protests
Protesters swarm future police training facility
01:09
Now playing

Donald J. Trump (L) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Gergen weighs in on GOP presidential hopefuls following CPAC
02:39
Now playing

southwest cabin smoke thumb vpx
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
Now playing

Daniel Dale Donald Trump Split
'Absolute fiction': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's CPAC speech
04:04
Now playing

grisham trump cpac split vpx
Hear ex-Trump White House press secretary's warning about Trump
01:01
Now playing

carlson buttigieg split
Buttigieg responds to Fox News hosts after personal attacks
02:48
Now playing

Patricia Kopta, a Pennsylvania woman who disappeared from her hometown more 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her husband, was recently discovered living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a press conference Thursday.
'Total shock': Family reacts to finding missing woman after 30 years
01:37
Now playing

jill biden nikki haley split
Jill Biden reacts to Nikki Haley's call for presidential competency test
00:31
Now playing

fedex delivery driver falling tree kentucky
Watch dangerous moment FedEx driver encounters on route
00:41
Now playing

mayor adams bash sotu vpx
'That's going to alarm some people': Bash presses Mayor Adams on controversial remark
02:34
Now playing

springfield train derailment video
See moment another Norfolk Southern train derails
01:55
Now playing
