'It literally explodes': E-bike's battery blamed for fire that destroyed building
At least seven people have been injured in a fire in New York that local officials believe was caused by a lithium-ion battery. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh says over 400 fires were caused by these types of batteries in the city in the past four years.
01:21 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
'It literally explodes': E-bike's battery blamed for fire that destroyed building
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Absolute fiction': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's CPAC speech
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear ex-Trump White House press secretary's warning about Trump
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Buttigieg responds to Fox News hosts after personal attacks
01:37
Now playing- Source: WPXI
'Total shock': Family reacts to finding missing woman after 30 years
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jill Biden reacts to Nikki Haley's call for presidential competency test
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch dangerous moment FedEx driver encounters on route
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'That's going to alarm some people': Bash presses Mayor Adams on controversial remark
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment another Norfolk Southern train derails
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-CIA director warns about a possible second Trump presidency
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP governor calls Trump's vow at CPAC 'troubling'
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jon Stewart to conservative state senator: 'you don't give a flying f**k'
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why ex-prosecutor says Trump's latest legal battle is a 'shot in the dark'
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Out for blood': Journalist reacts to Trump's CPAC speech
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows flames erupt after overturned tanker truck explodes
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN