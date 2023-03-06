matamoros mexico map
Four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico. Here's what we know
Four US citizens were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen after crossing into the border city of Matamoros in northeastern Mexico, according to the FBI. Matamoros is located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, for which the US State Department has issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory for US citizens, citing crime and kidnapping.
