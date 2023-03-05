Patricia Kopta, a Pennsylvania woman who disappeared from her hometown more 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her husband, was recently discovered living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a press conference Thursday.
'Total shock': Family reacts to finding missing woman after 30 years
01:37 - Source: WPXI
01:37
Now playing
- Source: WPXI
