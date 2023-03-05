'Total shock': Family reacts to finding missing woman after 30 years
Patricia Kopta, 83, disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family. She was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said at a news conference.
'Total shock': Family reacts to finding missing woman after 30 years
