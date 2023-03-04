Video shows flames erupt after overturned tanker truck explodes
One person died after an overturned gas tanker exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland, causing damage to nearby homes and vehicles as city officials advised residents to avoid the area. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield speaks with Vera Scates-Barefield, who witnessed the fire.
