Juror: Visit to murder site hurt Murdaugh defense
A Murdaugh juror says their trip to the site of the killings "did not work out the way the defense had hoped," says reporter Valerie Bauerlein, who visited with them. "It is truly a haunted place. You can really feel the weight of what happened there."
07:38 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching
