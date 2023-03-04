How lead prosecutor knew Alex Murdaugh was 'manufacturing an alibi'
Alex Murdaugh received a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole for the murders of his wife and son. CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with Creighton Water, the lead prosecutor in the double murder trial.
02:01 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
How lead prosecutor knew Alex Murdaugh was 'manufacturing an alibi'
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge condemns 'the monster' Alex Murdaugh became before sentencing him
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
CPAC Republicans give advice to Trump in 2024
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nikki Haley tells CPAC 'If you're tired of losing,' vote for me
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes to village far-right politician said should be 'erased'. See what we found
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
This US state will restrict drag shows. Hear drag performer's reaction
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why a crowd laughed at a top Russian official
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
'All he did was blow snot': Juror on whether Murdaugh was crying on the stand
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
California residents left stranded after unprecedented snowstorm
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Get us out!': Ohio residents demand evacuation
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' in Russia. CNN investigates the claim
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Audio reveals what happened moments before deadly train crash in Greece
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of violent turbulence on airplane
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment verdict was read in Murdaugh trial
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly 'distressed' after being asked to 'vacate' Frogmore Cottage
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP official corrects her lies
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN