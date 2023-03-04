Imran Nuri 0304
He toured the US asking 1,000 strangers the same question
Smerconish
Artist and storyteller Imran Nuri quit his job and asked 1,000 strangers around the US what advice they'd give their younger selves. Nuri shares his takeaways with Michael Smerconish.
03:48 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Imran Nuri 0304
He toured the US asking 1,000 strangers the same question
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Clinton Trump Obama Mullet Split
Politics in the front, party in the back! US presidents get mullets
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hasan Minhaj
'I am free!': Hasan Minhaj quits Twitter live on 'Daily Show'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ironton ship discovered
Deep discovery: Researchers locate ship missing for more than 120 years
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly 'distressed' after being asked to 'vacate' Frogmore Cottage
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
father daughter kidney donor
Daughter's 8-month secret saves her dad's life
02:16
Now playing
- Source: KMOV
mummy still vpx
CNN anchor has 'so many questions' after police make unusual discovery
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Parrot Lands On Ump 4
Tired parrot rests on umpire's shoulder during game
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Weed Maher
Tapper asks Bill Maher about the best weed he's ever smoked. Hear his response
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paraglide k2
Historic flight takes two paragliders up world's second tallest mountain
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pokemon
By getting a good night's sleep, you can collect Pokémon in this new game
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
IdolAudition2
'Our country has f**king failed us': Katy Perry breaks down during 'American Idol' audition
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Remote Kissing Device 1
Kissing device with lifelike lips has the internet talking. See it in action
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab wxia cocaine bear standup
Hit horror film is inspired by real events. See the 1985 news report about the case
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barbara Corcoran
'Shark Tank' star makes $1M in a day selling apartments no one wanted
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 office space workers STOCK
How younger workers are using 'bare minimum Monday' as a form of self-care
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN