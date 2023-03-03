'When Dylan died, I died': Mother of journalist killed on the job speaks to CNN
CNN's Don Lemon sits down with the families of nine-year-old T'Yonna Major and journalist Dylan Lyons, who are mourning the loss of their loved ones who killed by a gunman near Orlando, Florida, in February.
Source: CNN
