'All he did was blow snot': Juror on whether Murdaugh was crying on the stand
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for only 45 minutes. See what one juror said to Good Morning America.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
'All he did was blow snot': Juror on whether Murdaugh was crying on the stand
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
California residents left stranded after unprecedented snowstorm
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Get us out!': Ohio residents demand evacuation
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' in Russia. CNN investigates the claim
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Audio reveals what happened moments before deadly train crash in Greece
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of violent turbulence on airplane
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment verdict was read in Murdaugh trial
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly 'distressed' after being asked to 'vacate' Frogmore Cottage
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP official corrects her lies
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Deep discovery: Researchers locate ship missing for more than 120 years
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why this blue rain jacket is significant in the Murdaugh trial
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia are making gains in Bakhmut. CNN shows the scene near there now
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Plane passenger rushes in to help fight mid-air fire
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I ask you to return a verdict of guilty': Prosecution rests in Murdaugh trial
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show changes Russia are making to occupied nuclear plant
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
This disease took decades to plummet. Now it's rising by 700% in babies
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN