KTRK surveillance video Houston repairman
Repairman recounts fending off armed robbers
A Texas repairman was confronted by three armed men but was able to scare off the would-be robbers, forcing them to run away. CNN affiliate KTRK has the story.
01:39 - Source: KTRK
Trending Now 16 videos
KTRK surveillance video Houston repairman
Repairman recounts fending off armed robbers
01:39
Now playing
- Source: KTRK
father daughter kidney donor
Daughter's 8-month secret saves her dad's life
02:16
Now playing
- Source: KMOV
mummy still vpx
CNN anchor has 'so many questions' after police make unusual discovery
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Parrot Lands On Ump 4
Tired parrot rests on umpire's shoulder during game
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Weed Maher
Tapper asks Bill Maher about the best weed he's ever smoked. Hear his response
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paraglide k2
Historic flight takes two paragliders up world's second tallest mountain
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pokemon
By getting a good night's sleep, you can collect Pokémon in this new game
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
IdolAudition2
'Our country has f**king failed us': Katy Perry breaks down during 'American Idol' audition
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Remote Kissing Device 1
Kissing device with lifelike lips has the internet talking. See it in action
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab wxia cocaine bear standup
Hit horror film is inspired by real events. See the 1985 news report about the case
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barbara Corcoran
'Shark Tank' star makes $1M in a day selling apartments no one wanted
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 office space workers STOCK
How younger workers are using 'bare minimum Monday' as a form of self-care
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
school bus
See driver leap into action to save child exiting school bus
01:49
Now playing
- Source: WHIO
dwyane wade gabrielle union 54th naacp image awards
TV host breaks down Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's LGBTQ speech at NAACP Awards
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NepoBaby2
'I totally get it': Jamie Lee Curtis says she knows people think she's a nepo baby
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bryan cranston seinfeld file alt
Bryan Cranston reveals secret behind iconic 'Seinfeld' scene
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN