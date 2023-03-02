'I ask you to return a verdict of guilty': Prosecution rests in Murdaugh trial
The prosecution finished their closing argument in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent attorney accused of fatally shooting his wife and son. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.
02:32 - Source: CNN
