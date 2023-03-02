Murdaugh verdict vpx
See the moment verdict was read in Murdaugh trial
Erin Burnett Out Front
The jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has found him guilty of murdering his wife and son. The 54-year-old scion of a prominent and powerful family of local lawyers and solicitors, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
03:04 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Murdaugh verdict vpx
See the moment verdict was read in Murdaugh trial
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alex murdaugh trial blue jacket evidence
Why this blue rain jacket is significant in the Murdaugh trial
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Green Gabriel Sterling
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP election official corrects her lies
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquardt walk talk ukraine march 2
Russia are making gains in Bakhmut. CNN shows the scene near there now
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spirit airlines smoke
Plane passenger rushes in to help fight mid-air fire
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Activists gather to rally in support of cancelling student debt, in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2022. - Biden announced on August 24, 2022, that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
'I ask you to return a verdict of guilty': Prosecution rests in Murdaugh trial
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Zaporizhzhia satellight
Satellite images show changes Russia are making to occupied nuclear plant
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
congenital syphilis vpx
This disease took decades to plummet. Now it's rising by 700% in babies
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine children thank soldiers vpx
Children from Ukraine are being used in Russia's pro-war rally
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WAUKESHA, WI - NOVEMBER 05: House Speaker Paul Ryan (WI-R) speaks at a rally held by Governor Scott Walker (WI-R) for a last minute get out the vote event the night before the midterm elections at the Weldall Mfg., Inc. on November 5, 2018 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Incumbent Republican Governor Scott Walker is being challenged for the seat by Democrat Tony Evers in Tuesday's midterm elections. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)
Paul Ryan grilled over position on Fox board of directors
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab athens scuffle
Video shows scuffles erupt over the tragic train crash that killed dozens
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail drone greece
See where jurors walked through Murdaugh crime scene
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail drone greece
Drone footage shows scene at train crash that killed dozens
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fbi director christopher wray fox news 2 28 23
Hear FBI director remark on Covid lab leak theory
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ryan Graves
Ex-Navy pilot says he saw UFOs that did things his plane could not do
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
antartica bill weir ac360
90% of ice around Antartica has disappeared in less than a decade
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin propaganda vpx
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN