How one family banded together to tell this WWII airman's remarkable story
CNN's Jake Tapper tells the story of Frank Murphy, a navigator for the "Bloody Hundredth" during WWII. Murphy's family has now published his memoir, "Luck of the Draw" ahead of his story being told in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg's 'Masters of the Air' for Apple TV+.
06:40 - Source: CNN
