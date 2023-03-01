Ryan Graves
Former Navy pilot describes UFO encounter while on duty
Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his unit's experiences with UFOs and explains the problems they can pose for military and commercial aviation.
06:22 - Source: CNN
