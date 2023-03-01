Former Navy pilot describes UFO encounter while on duty
Former Navy fighter pilot Ryan Graves tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his unit's experiences with UFOs and explains the problems they can pose for military and commercial aviation.
06:22 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Former Navy pilot describes UFO encounter while on duty
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
90% of ice around Antartica has disappeared in less than a decade
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justice Gorsuch questions 'fairness' of Biden's student debt relief plan
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why this city's water pipeline project is controversial
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Popular zero-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Murdaugh's brother details what he saw cleaning up the murder scene
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See driver leap into action to save child exiting school bus
01:49
Now playing- Source: WHIO
See why 'Dilbert' comic strips got dropped from US newspapers
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what first lady thinks about Biden's reelection plans
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Early wake-up call': Storm chaser describes severe storms in central US
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows climbers searching area where skull of model was found in soup pot
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what CIA director thinks about Putin
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash asks National Security Adviser about new report on Covid's origin. Hear his response
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment driver is rescued from rising flood waters in California
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bodycam captures officer's gator encounter. See what happens next
01:38
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Hear Florida student protesters' message to DeSantis following statewide walkouts
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN