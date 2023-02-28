The Lake Powell Pipeline would supply water to Utah's Sand Hollow Reservoir, pictured here.
Why this city's water pipeline project is controversial
The Lead
Lake Powell hit its lowest level in decades last year, but Washington County in Utah needs water to keep growing. And the reservoir is their target. CNN's chief climate correspondent Bill Weir reports.
04:18 - Source: CNN
