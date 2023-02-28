Rebecca Kiessling fentanyl testimony vpx
'My children were taken away from me': Mother who lost sons to fentanyl testifies
Rebecca Kiessling, who lost two sons to fentanyl, delivers emotional testimony before the House Committee on Homeland Security. CNN's Jessica Dean reports.
02:10 - Source: CNN
