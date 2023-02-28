John Marvin Murdaugh testifies on Monday, February 27.
Murdaugh's brother details what he saw cleaning up the murder scene
Erin Burnett Out Front
Alex Murdaugh's defense in his double murder trial rested its case after calling up 14 witnesses over about two weeks of testimony, crime scene experts and the defendant's brother John Marvin Murdaugh. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.
02:30
