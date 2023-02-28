Murdaugh's brother details what he saw cleaning up the murder scene
Alex Murdaugh's defense in his double murder trial rested its case after calling up 14 witnesses over about two weeks of testimony, crime scene experts and the defendant's brother John Marvin Murdaugh. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.
02:30 - Source: CNN
