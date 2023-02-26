Video shows moment student attacks school employee over Nintendo Switch
A Florida high school student has been arrested after a video showed him attacking a school employee after she took away his Nintendo Switch device, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. CNN Newsource national correspondent Isabel Rosales reports.
02:19 - Source: CNN
