Professor: Independent expert needed in toxic spill response
Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are still demanding answers weeks after a Norfolk Southern train derailed, causing a toxic chemical spill. CNN's Paula Reid spoke with Purdue University professor Andrew Whelton, an expert on disasters, environmental chemistry and water quality, about what he suggests is being overlooked.
06:47 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
Professor: Independent expert needed in toxic spill response
06:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
California braces for blizzard as millions hit with extreme weather across the US
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He knows where to find me': US Defense Secretary says Chinese counterpart refuses talks
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened when Alex Murdaugh took the stand
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance video shows the timeline of Ohio toxic train derailment
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch EPA leader's message to East Palestine community
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aerial video shows Russian convoys destroyed in night attack
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justice Kagan voices concern on whether Supreme Court should step in. Listen why
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elderly Florida woman dies after encounter with alligator
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN Business