Alex Murdaugh takes the stand at his murder trial on Friday, February 24.
See how prosecutors grilled Alex Murdaugh on last day of cross-examination
Situation Room
CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports on what the prosecution asked Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina attorney on trial for the murder of his wife and son, on the last day of his cross-examination.
03:32
03:32
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference on the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
'Truth is on our side': Zelensky speaks on first anniversary of war with Russia
02:00
winter weather broaddus dnt vpx
California braces for blizzard as millions hit with extreme weather across the US
02:04
01 kaitlan collins austin interview
'He knows where to find me': US Defense Secretary says Chinese counterpart refuses talks
03:40
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, right, questions Alex Murdaugh, left, as he gives testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
See what happened when Alex Murdaugh took the stand
02:34
Ohio Governor vs Resident Town Hall vpx
Hear Ohio governor's response when asked if he would stay in East Palestine during cleanup
02:32
wyoming state trooper dodges truck
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Ohio Train Derailment survaillance vpx
Surveillance video shows the timeline of Ohio toxic train derailment
02:42
nikki haley vpx
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
A member of Ohio EPA Emergency Response, looks for signs of fish and also agitates the water in Leslie Run creek to check for chemicals that have settled at the bottom following the train derailment prompting health concerns on February 20, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Watch EPA leader's message to East Palestine community
02:00
US President Joe Biden sits on a train with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he goes over his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
maggie haberman emily kohrs SPLIT
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Emily Kohrs
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Ukrianian attack on convoy
Aerial video shows Russian convoys destroyed in night attack
01:03
Television lights are set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court on February 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Oral arguments are taking place today in Gonzalez v. Google, a landmark case about whether technology companies should be liable for harmful content their algorithms promote.
Justice Kagan voices concern on whether Supreme Court should step in. Listen why
02:38
alligator kills elderly woman florida wpbf
Elderly Florida woman dies after encounter with alligator
00:55
