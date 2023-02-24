Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
An abandoned gas station in one of Detroit's roughest neighborhoods provided shelter for Adrian Hugh for nearly a year. He was among the nearly 1,500 homeless within the city limits. But one night, that all changed when Detroit Police Officer Marcus Harris II showed up after a call from the city's deputy mayor about someone sleeping at the empty gas station.
02:29 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
California braces for blizzard as millions hit with extreme weather across the US
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He knows where to find me': US Defense Secretary says Chinese counterpart refuses talks
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happened when Alex Murdaugh took the stand
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Ohio governor's response when asked if he would stay in East Palestine during cleanup
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance video shows the timeline of Ohio toxic train derailment
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch EPA leader's message to East Palestine community
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aerial video shows Russian convoys destroyed in night attack
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justice Kagan voices concern on whether Supreme Court should step in. Listen why
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elderly Florida woman dies after encounter with alligator
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family of ISIS victim says YouTube algorithm is liable. What will the Supreme Court say?
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN Business