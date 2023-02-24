Body language expert weighs in on Alex Murdaugh testimony
Body language expert Janine Driver says former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for murder in the deaths of his wife and son, indicates smugness and "leaks disgust" while taking the stand.
02:00 - Source: CNN
