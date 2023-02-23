Reporters react to death of on-air journalist
Orlando journalists are mourning the loss of an Orlando television reporter who police say is among the dead in a shooting spree in Florida that killed three on Wednesday while covering one of the shootings. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that one person was in custody.
