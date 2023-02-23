Alex Murdaugh takes the stand for his murder trial on Thursday.
CNN reporter notes interesting defense tactic in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Inside Politics
CNN's Jean Casarez examines the tactic Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney Jim Griffin used to examine him after he took the stand to testify in his double murder trial.
02:10 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Alex Murdaugh takes the stand for his murder trial on Thursday.
CNN reporter notes interesting defense tactic in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ohio Governor vs Resident Town Hall vpx
Hear Ohio governor's response when asked if he would stay in East Palestine during cleanup
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wyoming state trooper dodges truck
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ohio Train Derailment survaillance vpx
Surveillance video shows the timeline of Ohio toxic train derailment
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley vpx
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A member of Ohio EPA Emergency Response, looks for signs of fish and also agitates the water in Leslie Run creek to check for chemicals that have settled at the bottom following the train derailment prompting health concerns on February 20, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Watch EPA leader's message to East Palestine community
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Joe Biden sits on a train with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he goes over his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine after a surprise visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maggie haberman emily kohrs SPLIT
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Emily Kohrs
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrianian attack on convoy
Aerial video shows Russian convoys destroyed in night attack
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Television lights are set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court on February 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Oral arguments are taking place today in Gonzalez v. Google, a landmark case about whether technology companies should be liable for harmful content their algorithms promote.
Justice Kagan voices concern on whether Supreme Court should step in. Listen why
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alligator kills elderly woman florida wpbf
Elderly Florida woman dies after encounter with alligator
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 1, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Family of ISIS victim says YouTube algorithm is liable. What will the Supreme Court say?
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
screengrab turkey hatay dashcam aftershock
Dashcam captures moment 6.3 magnitutde aftershock hits Turkey
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the Capitol Hill Club as members of the press follow him on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Amid ongoing investigations into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail, Santos is reportedly recusing himself from his House committee assignments. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Watch George Santos defend his claims in new Piers Morgan interview
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
weather hit winter storm blizzard gray 02/20/23
CNN meteorologist breaks down major coast-to-coast winter storm
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN