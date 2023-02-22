Groom describes being trapped in elevator with bride on wedding day
North Carolina firefighters rescued a bride and groom after being trapped in a hotel elevator for over two hours on the way to their wedding after party.
00:44 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Groom describes being trapped in elevator with bride on wedding day
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN meteorologist breaks down coast-to-coast winter storm
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aerial video shows Russian convoys destroyed in night attack
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Justice Kagan voices concern on whether Supreme Court should step in. Listen why
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elderly Florida woman dies after encounter with alligator
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Family of ISIS victim says YouTube algorithm is liable. What will the Supreme Court say?
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Dashcam captures moment 6.3 magnitutde aftershock hits Turkey
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch George Santos defend his claims in new Piers Morgan interview
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN meteorologist breaks down major coast-to-coast winter storm
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Parishioners heartbroken over shooting death of Los Angeles bishop
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Biden said during unannounced visit to Kyiv
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis on social media
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the timeline leading up to Nicola Bulley's disappearance
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a woman escaped from her alleged kidnapper
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what stood out to biographer at Jimmy Carter's 75th wedding anniversary
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN