Hear Alex Murdaugh's eldest son testify in murder trial
Alex Murdaugh's surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, testified in his father's double murder trial as the defense worked to counter prosecutors' allegations that Murdaugh killed his wife and son at the family's Islandton estate on June 7, 2021. CNN's Randi Kaye has the latest.
02:20 - Source: CNN
